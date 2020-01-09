Selena Gomez ‘wants a boyfriend’ but ‘needs time by herself’

Selena Gomez as she gears up to take world by storm with her upcoming album has unleashed some major inside details about her life.

In her latest interview with WSJ Magazine, the 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me hit maker is dishing the dirt about all the things in her life that remained away from the public eye.

The interview, also featuring singer-songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, whom Selena collaborated with, revealed how the process of songwriting flowed for her.

“Justin and I will go to the studio before [Gomez arrives] and gather ideas. I’ll text her to say, ‘What kind of mood are you in?’ One time she responded, ‘I’m feeling strong and happy,’ and then she said at the end of the text: ‘I really just want a boyfriend.’ I thought we should do a song about it. She got to the studio, and it all started flowing together,” said Julia.

Explaining one of the tracks of Selena’s upcoming album Rare, titled I Want a Boyfriend, Justin explained: “One of the lyrics is about a fine line between a want and a need. Yes, she wants a boyfriend, but it’s not a need. She’s OK on her own, and we all should be too.”

On the other hand, Selena during the interview revealed how she feels about being single since the past two years: “I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.”