Harry Styles gives THIS whopping amount as tip on dinner date with Adele

Harry Styles has cooked up a storm after he was spotted on casual dates with British singer Adele. The One Direction star is now making headlines yet again after news about him giving a jaw dropping tip to a waiter came afloat.
Recently, the 25-year-old singer stepped out with rumoured ladylove Adele and their friend James Cordon, to dine in at Caribbean Fishmarket.
While, the trio did not post any pictures from their outing, a waiter employed at the restaurant revealed that Harry Styles left behind a massive hit.
The love birds and their friend devoured a meal worth $472. When they left, they left behind a $2020 tip, which is 400 per cent of the final bill.
The waiter namely Yahya, took to Instagram to share, “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" he wrote. "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip," his friend wrote.
Meanwhile, Adele has been in the news for her shocking transformation.
