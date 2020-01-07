close
Tue Jan 07, 2020
January 7, 2020

Harry Styles gives THIS whopping amount as tip on dinner date with Adele

Tue, Jan 07, 2020
Harry Styles gives THIS whopping amount as tip on dinner date with Adele

Harry Styles has cooked up a storm after he was spotted on casual dates with British singer Adele. The One Direction star is now making headlines yet again after news about him giving a jaw dropping tip to a waiter came afloat.

Recently, the 25-year-old singer stepped out with rumoured ladylove Adele and their friend James Cordon, to dine in at Caribbean Fishmarket.

While, the trio did not post any pictures from their outing, a waiter employed at the restaurant revealed that Harry Styles left behind a massive hit.

The love birds and their friend devoured a meal worth $472. When they left, they left behind a $2020 tip, which is 400 per cent of the final bill.

The waiter namely Yahya, took to Instagram to share, “Big ups to @harrystyles for taking care of Mr Big Life!" he wrote. "When Harry Styles and Adele give your friend a nice 2020 New Years tip," his friend wrote.

Meanwhile, Adele has been in the news for her shocking transformation. 

