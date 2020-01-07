John Cena breaks silence on ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella’s engagement

2015 remained memorable for wrestling fans because of John Cena’s proposal to Nikki Bella inside the ring in WrestleMania 2015. The duo dated till 2018, finally ending their relationship and calling off their scheduled marriage in May 2018.

The stars have parted their ways, but remain a part of headlines whenever something happens to one. Three days ago, Nikki broke news on her Instagram that she has been engaged to her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The post said, “Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️ I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

What kept the fans fingers-crossed was the reaction of John Cena on this, and turns out, the wrestler-turned-actor is happy about her ex-partner.



According to a source, “He is very happy that she has found someone that treats her so amazingly well. Nikki was an extremely important part of John’s life so it does remind him of what they had and he is also reminded of his proposal to her at WrestleMania a few years ago but he also has thought that they have both grown from their relationship and they both have moved on.”

The Bumblebee actor has too, taken a leap and started dating Shay Shariatzadeh, who he met while shooting for Playing With Fire in Canada.



