Joaquin Phoenix snags the 'best actor' crown for 'Joker' at the Golden Globes 2020

The Golden Globes Awards kicked off in full swing on Sunday, bringing all of Hollywood's finest names under one roof. One of these acclaimed celebrities, Joaquin Phoenix stole the spotlight after winning the award for best actor for his performance in Joker. However it was his acceptance speech that became the icing on the cake for fans.

The 45-year-old stepped on stage to receive the award but didn’t leave without stirring a bit of drama. The long-drawn-out winning speech chockfull of expletives became a favourite amongst the crowd and on social.

Joaquin thanked his girlfriend, Rooney Mara and admired his "amazing friend and collaborator", the film’s director, Todd Phillips saying, “I’m such a pain in the [expletive]. I cannot believe you put up with me.”

The Grammy Award winner who is often regarded as ‘skeptic of Hollywood awards shows’ also acknowledged his fellow nominated actors saying, “There is no [expletive] best actor.”

Moreover, the Gladiator actor also addressed the surging subject of climate change and urged the media fraternity to raise their voice for it. He said, "We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs ... I'll try to do better, and I hope you will too."

He further praised the event and Hollywood Foreign Press for serving a vegan meal in the ceremony, “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based.”

This marks his second time winning a Golden Globe as he has previously won bagged an accolade in 2006 for the film, Walk The Line.