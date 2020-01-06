close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Entertainment

January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston turns up the heat in sizzling black gown at Golden Globes 2020

As the  star-studded gala of the  Golden Globes has begun, the presence of dashing   superstars is also adding to the glitz and glam  of the  event. 

Among others, Jennifer Aniston, 50, also graced the red carpet with her stunning appearance and  turned the cameras towards herself. 

She paired her classic black dress with a simple makeup look and a pearl necklace. Her hand also boasted an almighty diamond ring, which dazzled onlookers.

