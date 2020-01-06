Jennifer Aniston turns up the heat in sizzling black gown at Golden Globes 2020

As the star-studded gala of the Golden Globes has begun, the presence of dashing superstars is also adding to the glitz and glam of the event.

Among others, Jennifer Aniston, 50, also graced the red carpet with her stunning appearance and turned the cameras towards herself.

She paired her classic black dress with a simple makeup look and a pearl necklace. Her hand also boasted an almighty diamond ring, which dazzled onlookers.