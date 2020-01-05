'We created that': Lady Gaga on rumours about romance with Bradly Cooper

Lady Gaga has revealed that she had developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not processing the trauma associated with rape.

She was talking to Oprah Winfery during an interview on Saturday in Florida during which she discussed everything from her struggle with fibromyalgia to her alleged relationship with actor Bradly Cooper.

"“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old, and I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and also not processing that trauma,” she said.

The singer said she initially didn't feel the pain since she had become a star and was traveling the world "then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped”.

Asked about the romance rumors surrounding her and Bradly Cooper during the Oscars Lady Gaga said “We did a really good job at fooling everyone. We created that.”



