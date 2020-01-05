Jennifer Aniston after Brad Pitt split, reflects on ex-flames John Mayer, Vince Vaughn

Jennifer Aniston, Hollywood’s leading lady, is more often than not, termed as someone who hasn’t been particularly fortunate in the love department.



However, the 50-year-old Friends actor thinks otherwise as one of her older interviews has started resurfacing in light of the latest headlines she has been making with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over their rekindled friendship.

Speaking to Vogue back in 2008, the Murder Mystery actor had reiterated that her relationships with John Mayer and Vince Vaughn, holding the latter responsible for pulling her out of her dark hole.

She said that while she loved Vince and the two seemed to be great fit for the other, their relationship came to an end naturally.

Soon after that, Jennifer was making headlines with John Mayer after she accompanied him on his England tour despite admitting to know “little” about his music.

While she had wreaked havoc over her linkup with a singer almost nine years younger than her, she expressed her regret over the kind of attention and negative light she was being presented in by the media.

She further expressed in the interview that while people see her as someone who hasn’t been lucky with love in her life, she deems herself to be quite fortunate.

“I actually feel I've been unbelievably lucky in love. Just because at this stage my life doesn't have the traditional framework to it—the husband and the two kids and the house in Connecticut—it's mine,” she said.

She further urged the public back then in the old interview to stop treating her as a “pity party” and to stop reading too much into things pertaining to her personal life.