Syra Shehroz spotted for the first time after 'separation' with Shehroz Sabzwari

Leading Pakistani artist Syra Shehroz was spotted for the first time after divorce rumors were circulating in between her and husband, Shehroz Sabzwari.

The Ru Baru actress was a part of possibly a girls’ night-out and got herself captured in an adorable selfie along with her sisters; renowned hair stylist Palwasha Yousuf, actress Alishba Yousuf, and Myra Faisal. The click of ladies’ gang was posted by Palwasha Yousuf on her Instagram account.

Rumors had shaken up the whole entertainment industry that Syra and Shehroz Sabzwari have been divorced, which was refuted by the latter one in an Instagram post.

The actor confirmed that the couple has been separated for six months, however, not divorced. The actor also disproved cheating allegations and possible connections with supermodel Sadaf Kanwal.

Up till now, Syra hasn’t issued any statement regarding the issue. We hope whatever happens is the best for both!



