Thu Jan 02, 2020
January 3, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to steal limelight at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, the former  married couple, are all set to steal   the show at the Sunday's glitzy event inside the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton hotel.

The Hollywood superstars, who separated ways in 2005, will stun  fans and friends at the Golden Globes, where the two A-listers would  be sitting alongside each other at separate tables in the  start-studded event.

The much-liked faces of the entertainment industry   would grace the event in a style as the duo has received nominations from the award-giving body. Jennifer got a nod for her role in 'The Morning Show', while Brad scored a nomination for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time' in Hollywood.

Read more: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to repeat history at Golden Globe Awards 2020?

Friends and their admirers are much excited to see the eminent showbiz personalities  together  again and have set eyes on  on the event, from where the duo is expected to   continue working towards their own reunion.

 Pitt, after his split from Jolie after 10 years in 2016, seems to strengthen his friendship with Aniston who invited the actor on her 50th birthday last year. The speculation has been rife around a renewed friendship between the ex-lovebirds.

It is learnt that   Pitt, 56, and Aniston, 50 would   be focused by paparazzi,  grabbing headlines for the event .

