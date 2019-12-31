Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to repeat history at Golden Globe Awards 2020?

LOS ANGELES: Jennifer Aniston is expected to attend the upcoming Golden Globe Awards in January 2020. Rumours have it that the dashing TV personality would grace the event along with her ex-husband Brad Pitt as the duo has received nominations from the award-giving body.

Both the stars are likely to shine together at the glitzy event in the next month, as Jennifer got a nod for her role on 'The Morning Show', while Brad scored a nomination for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time' in Hollywood.

But, it is also being reported that the actress would prefer her ex-husband Justin Theroux at the awards night and also planning to ask her other ex, Brad Pitt, to double date with them with Alia Shawkat.

Jennifer, who is still single after parting her ways with Justin Theroux, seems to find love once again and her charismatic personality is attracting her exes to have The Morning Show's star company.

Recently, Pitt attended the holiday party of Jennifer and gave a hope to fans as they would restart their romantic journey anytime soon.

During their divorce proceedings, there was intense speculation in the media that Pitt had been unfaithful to Aniston with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he started dating soon after the split.

Fans see the event as an opportunity for her and Justin to continue working towards their own reunion.

Brad Pitt, after his split from Angelina Jolie, is working to rebuild his friendship with Aniston who invited the actor on her 50th birthday earlier this year and they have been exchanging messages and calls since then but it never goes beyond that.