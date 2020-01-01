Jibran Nasir, Mansha Pasha walk into new decade with first selfie of the year

Rights activist Jibran Nasir and famed actress Mansha Pasha have just given a sneak peek into how they are celebrating the New Year.

Walking into the new decade hand-in-hand, the two struck a warm and hearty selfie, while flashing their endearing smiles to the camera.

Taking to Twitter, Mansha captioned the picture, “First blurred picture of 2020...check! #happynewyear2020.”

Jibran and Mansha took the internet by storm after announcing that they are all set to make things official.

The two got engaged to each other in a beautiful, daytime engagement ceremony held on Sunday, December 22, in Karachi.

At the ceremony, Mansha and Jibran danced along with the attendees danced wholeheartedly. Friends from the fraternity who were present at the ceremony include Junaid Khan, Faiza Saleem, Mariyam Nafees and Zhalay Sarhadi among others.