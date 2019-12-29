Zac Efron almost died after catching lethal bacterial infection

Hollywood actor Zac Efron drew quite a lot of concern as he left his fans in a frenzy following a near death experience he faced while filming an upcoming project.

The 32-year-old High School Musical actor was in the midst of shooting for his upcoming survival documentary in Papua New Guinea when he contracted a type of typhoid ahead of Christmas.

Reports had cited the illness to be a form of "typhoid or similar bacterial infection", which, as per The Sunday Telegraph started worsening, leading to the actor getting flown to Australia on an immediate basis.

Reports revealed the flight that the former Disney star took to Brisbane had reportedly been termed as a ‘life or death flight.’

After arriving to Brisbane, the actor was moved to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital where he received treatment for multiple days before he was given the authorization to head back to the US to celebrate Christmas.

He is now said to be in a stable condition, halting the shoot of his show that encircles him embarking on dangerous adventures.