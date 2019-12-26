Natalie Portman backs Gal Gadot's decision to produce film based on novel banned in Israeli schools

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is an Israeli actress, who as a young girl also served two years in the Israeli army, a force that has long drawn condemnations from across the world for its brutalities against Muslims in Palestine .



The actor recently surprised her fans when she announced to produce a film on a controversial novel that Israeli authorities had banned from high schools curricula over its subject matter.

The 2014 novel was about a love story between a Jewish Israeli woman and Palestinian man.

Gal Gadot on Wednesday took to Instagram to express her views about her decision regarding the film adaption of the novel "All The Rivers".

"I'm always drawn to unique stories that in their own micro cosmos are able to reflect on subjects that are much bigger than the story itself. All the Rivers is such a beautiful love story that the world needs to see. It's a story that screams to be told and @jaronvarsano and I are humbled that we had the chance to partner with @keshet12 to be the ones to bring this special story by @doritrabinyan to the world... @pilotwavemotionpictures Happy Holidays!," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo from an interview.

Thousands of people including Natalie Portman, a Hollywood actor with dual American and Israeli citizenship, liked Gadot's Instagram post and approved of her decision.



