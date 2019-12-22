Eminem tweets after Nick Cannon releases third diss song

As Nick Cannon released another diss track taking aim at Slim Shady, Eminem took to Twitter but he didn’t reply to the Wild 'n Out host.

Ever since Eminem slammed Cannon in ‘Lord Above’ that featured Fat Joe and Andre 3000 as well, the comedian has hit out at Slim Shady in a couple of tracks.

His latest diss track, “Invitation: Canceled” was the one in which he played old recordings of Eminem in which the white rapper made insulting comments about African-American women from back in the day. In the song, Cannon calls Eminem the ‘KKK of our generation’.

Fans were expecting a scathing response from the Detroit MC. However, Mr Mathers chose to ignore Cannon and instead tweeted at Andre 3000.

In a podcast with producer Rick Rubin, Andre 3000 revealed how he and Eminem nerded out on vintage HipHop. The Outkast musician spoke about how he and Slim Shady went back-and-forth with each other on Bay Area collective Hieroglyphics.

“Me and Eminem, we sat on the phone for about an hour talking about the Hieroglyphics crew,” he continued. “We were trading their lyrics on the phone like, ‘Do you remember, man?’ Andre had said on the podcast.

Turns out, Slim was listening and he tweeted some lyrics of a song at Andre.

“If I had to grip my pad the riffs I'd grab would rip and stab, the kids that sad, the s*** that's drab and flavorless...” you’re up, André!” he tweeted.

While this may not be the tweet fans were expecting from the rapper who was named the ‘Artist of the Decade’ in December 2009 for selling the most number of records from 2000-2010, we know that the Detroit MC seldom backs down from a fight.



Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) went toe-to-toe after the former dissed the latter in his Kamikaze song ‘Not Alike’. MGK responded with ‘Rap Devil’ a couple of days later which won praise from critics and for the first time, hip hop enthusiasts thought Eminem was in a pickle.

However, Eminem responded two weeks later with ‘Killshot’ which became the fastest song to hit a million pageviews on YouTube, hitting a million in just 8 hours, beating the previous records from Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon", gaining a million in 41 hours and Childish Gambino's "This Is America", hitting it in 45 hours.

The internet remains split over whether Eminem won that battle or did MGK get the best of the hip hop legend.

Will we ever see the Detroit native respond to Cannon’s diss tracks? Or will Eminem ignore him completely? Only time will tell.



