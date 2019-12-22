close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
Web Desk
December 22, 2019

Jay Z puts Kanye West on number two in his top 40 year-end picks

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019
JAY-Z released Year-End Picks 2019 with Kanye in the lead. Photo: 

Jay Z recently released his top 40 picks for a year-end tradition, in which he lists out his most favorite songs on his own streaming service. 

Keeping the tradition of  Year-End Picks 2019    alive, the star went onto feature artists including Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Solange, Roddy Ricch, Beyonce, J. Cole, Young Thug and more.

 While first position was bagged by  DaBaby’s Intro, Kanye's track was not far behind.

This news appears to symbolize as an olive branch that  Jay Z extended towards Kanye. For the unversed, the two former friends got into a huge feud over a Tidal money dispute which ended up escalating, to a point where Jay Z refused to attend Kanye and Kim's wedding. 

However, shortly afterwards, the two successfully settled their legal battle over streaming royalties.

