Malala Yousafzai graces Lilly Singh's late night show

Lilly Singh and Malala Yousafzai have another encounter planned for fans as the young activist announced she will be meeting the famed YouTuber once more, on her show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh tonight (Thursday).

During past meetings, Malala used the opportunity to showcase the campaigns she has been a part of, and the impact they carried on the lives of all women worldwide.

The young human rights activist recently updated her Instagram with a picture of herself on set with the star.

Malala captioned the quote with the words, "I’m on @latewithlilly tonight! Tune in to hear us talk about college life, @malalafund and rap lyrics. Plus I take my #firstinstaselfie with @Lilly and do a practice job interview."



