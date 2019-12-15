Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Baldwin host charity auction to promote art education

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin hosted a charity event to promote art education in poor communities in Los Angeles.



The charity event aimed at raising money for children who do not have access to art education, was attended by many stars including Kylie Jenner, her mom Kris Jenner and Jaden Smith.

The guests were greeted with live performance from Justin Bieber, Jaden and Kylie Jenner.

The fans mostly seemed interested in the performance of Kylie, who performed Rise & Shine.

Justin Bieber, who is set to release his new album in 2020, also treated the guests with his famous tunes like Never Say Never and 'Sorry'.

The pop singer's close friend and manager Scooter Braun and Kris Jenner's boy friend Corey Gamble were also in attendance.

Later, Scooter Braun shared the video of the performance on his photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

He wrote, "This made me super happy. Congrats to @justinbieber @haileybieber for raising so much tonight with all these amazing artists for those in need."



