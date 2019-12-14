Here’s why Liam Hemsworth won’t be marrying Maddison Brown

Liam Hemsworth after his split with Miley Cyrus has been making headlines with Maddison Brown as the two were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions.

However, it looks like exchanging vows with The Hunger Games actor is not on cards for the British actor as she already gunned down the possibility, shrugging it off in a joking manner.

An older interview of Brown is making rounds on the internet once again as rumours of their relationship get amplified.

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show in June this year, the actor played a light game where the topic of marrying the Hemsworth brothers, Chris and Liam, came up.

"I couldn't marry them. I'm too insecure. I would be like, 'You're too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.',” she said.

While that was just a joke back then, who knows what the future holds for the two as we are sure Brown hadn’t expected her relationship with Liam to roll out either at that point.

A grapevine told People, that the two are taking their relationship slow for now.

“Liam is taking it slow, but he's definitely interested in her," the source said.