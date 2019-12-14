Sania Mirza's sister Anam shares latest wedding pics with hubby Asaduddin

HYDERABAD: Sania Mirza's sister Anam has shared some dreamy pictures of her wedding with husband Asaduddin. The pictures were clicked at their wedding reception, showing the newlyweds holding hands.

Ace tennis star's sister tied the knot with the legendary cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin in Hyderabad on December 11.

Anam Mirza, in one of the photos she posted on Instagram, is seen wearing a shimmering gown, while husband Asad looks dashing in a black suit. She captioned the post "Dream", attracting massive praise from fans.





Anam Mirza announced her marriage with Asaduddin in a post on Instagram on December 12.



Day-after the marriage, the couple shared the stunning photos of the happy moment on social media. Asad, dressed in a beige and gold sherwani, shared the picture with caption "Finally married the love of my life".











