Ayeza Khan says 'It is time to transform hate into love'

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who drew intense ire from fans over her controversial character she is essaying in her recent drama, has appeared to woo her admirers by sharing a heart touching post.

Taking to Instagram, acclaimed actress has shared her latest picture showing her in a confused but a bizarre situation and wrote: Nafrat ko pyar me badalne ka waqt agaya ha... ( time has come to transform hate into love).





Ayeza did not elaborate but tagged her drama name along with the post.

Ayeza's character in Mere Paas Tum Ho has glorified misogyny. But her recent posts have appeared to win hearts of fans who always want to see her in positive role.



The actress, previously, shared some adorable photos on Instagram with hubby Danish Taimoor, raising the heart rates of fans with inspiring tips to stay healthy and fit.

Ayeza, one of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry, turns out to be a fitness freak as she she shared a jaw dropping shot with her husband along with a motivational message for fans on social media