Jennifer Aniston to produce a new version of 9 to 5?

Jennifer Aniston ready to produce a reimagining of 9 to 5 comedy drama: Deets inside

Jennifer Aniston is all set to produce a reimagining of 9 to 5 for 20th Century Studios.



Variety reported that the movie is a spin on a classic '80s movie and original cast included Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

The outlet mentioned that the movie is currently in development, with Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody is writing the movie's script. However, the details of the story are being kept under wraps.

In 1980, the story of 9 to 5 followed three female office colleagues who decided to take revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss (Dabney Coleman) at a corporate office.

At the time, the office satire was directed by Colin Higgins and written by Patricia Resnick.

Interestingly, the hit comedy movie inspired a sitcom of the same name, which aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983, and in first-run syndication from 1986 to 1988.

Besides writing and performing the song 9 to 5 for the movie, Dolly penned the music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated musical adaptation of the same name.

Jennifer previously produced shows like The Morning Show, the Murder Mystery and Friends: The Reunion.

Moreover, she starred in and executive produced the 2018 dramedy Dumplin’, which features soundtrack album by Dolly.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston's reimagining of 9 to 5 has not announced a release date; no casting news has yet been announced.