Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's UK plan revealed after William's new title

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are making headlines about their possible UK trip, have given 'major sign' about their plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hinted that they aren't ready to cut ties with the UK with their latest move.

Meghan and Harry reportedly want to improve their reputation among Britons as they have expended their team by appointing a new communciations executive, indicating the UK may still be firmly in their sights.

The California-based couple, who are working on several new projects in the US, still want to keep a link to the UK, despite the pair rarely visiting and having a strained relationship with the Royal Family.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents have reportedly appointed Charlie as Director of Communications in the UK to boos their popularity and rating.

Meanwhile, Meghan's project has already hit a few snags, with it pushing back her plans to return to podcasting. The podcast plans are said to be "struggling to get off the starting blocks."

Meghan and Harry are expected to visit UK in May to attend the celebrations of 10th anniversary of the Duke's Invictus Games.

There are speculations that the couple could take their two children to Britain as per King Charles and Kate Middleton's request.

It emerges after King Charles given new prestigious titles to Prince William and Kate Middleton.