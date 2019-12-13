Kim Kardashian files lawsuit against Alabama doctor

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against an Alabama doctor for misusing her photo in promotion.



The star filed the suit in US District Court Central District of California this week, according to media reports.

In the plea, Kardashian claimed that the doctor took her picture after she posted on Instagram about the results of a medical procedure called 'Vampire Facial' and wrongly used it for promotion.

She also prayed to bar the doctor from using her photo or name besides making him and any other doctors to pay her the profit they have gained from her photo.

Meanwhile, the doctor told a news agency on telephone that Kim Kardashian used his trademarked medical procedure for her promotion.

The model underwent a vampire facial in 2013 while filming the reality show Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.



