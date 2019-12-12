Ryan Reynolds updates fans on his wife Blake Lively and his kids

Ever since becoming a father and a family man, Ryan Reynolds has remained rather tight-lipped regarding his family and children. However, he recently let fans know that his family is doing fine in an interview.

Earlier this year, news broke out that the couple was preparing to bring their young daughter home.

During a conversation with Extra TV, the actor gave fans a rare and quick update on the health and wellness of his child. He stated, "They are doing great,” and also went onto to say"I kind of like my life. I’m really sort of into my children, which I know isn’t popular to say."

During the conversation, the star also discussed the CCXP incident, where he was almost crushed under the barricade.

Earlier, a video of the incident had the chance to go viral, the star made sure to contact his wife as soon as possible, to let her know that he was safe.

He was quoted as saying, “I think I did check in as it started to go viral. I just let her know I am totally fine."



However the actor did mention that he believes the incident was not as big as publicised, and felt that it was "blown out of proportion."

