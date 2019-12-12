Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie strike a perfect picture at 'Bombshell' premiere

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie reunited for a perfect trio picture at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Bombshell on Tuesday.

The upcoming on-screen trio graced the event looking glamorous. The Academy Award-winning actor, Charlize looked flawless in a black Dior dress, standing next to Margot who adorned a couture gown by Giambattista Valli, flaunting a natural look. Kidman had also joined in the duo dressed in Saint Laurent suit with glimmering grid covered jacket.





The premiere has excited fans to watch the three powerful actors in action together.

Bombshell is an upcoming Hollywood film starring the three divas in the lead roles. The film’s plot portrays the three women speaking up against sexual harassment and causing the downfall of a media tycoon. The film is directed by Jay Roach.