Google Trends reveal top 10 celebrity weddings in 2019

Saying that 2019 has been an eventful year would be an understatement. From celebrity weddings, to nearly fatal car crashes and royalty breaking free of the British stiff upper lip, 2019 has seen it all.

However one of the most trending search results have been of celebrity weddings as a number of A-listers have tied the knot this year.

Some of the most popular ones include:

1. Miranda Lambert:

Miranda’s marriage to NYPD officer, Brendan was handled in a pretty-hushed manner. The actress later revealed the news to her fans on social media by posting her wedding pictures, within the same month. Since then, the couple has been a spitting example of pure and unfiltered PDA.

2. Jennifer Lawrence:

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most recent stars to tie the knot. Her venue of choice was the Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island. Her dress was reportedly selected from Dior, whereas the large estate was the vision of Richard Morries, in around 1894. The bride captivated the day with a tastefully elegant and pastel gown.

3. Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber’s official wedding happened within a court house, a year prior. Only recently did the couple celebrate with a grand reception. The couple had an extensive venue option to choose from, however they went for Montage Palmetto Bluff, which is located 15 miles north of Savannah, and it featured two chapels to choose from within the secluded grounds. Hailey chose a total of four wedding dresses, different for each occasion, from a Vivienne Westwood minidress, to a Ralph & Russo halter-neck as well as a Vera Wang, and lastly a custom-made, off-white gown with a matching veil with the words, ‘till death do us part.’

4. Miley Cyrus:

Miley’s wedding to Liam Hemsworth was one of the most talked about stories of the year. The news sent shockwaves across the internet when the couple announced their wedding. Miley opted for a Vivienne Westwood off-the-shoulder silk gown for the event. Her entire wedding album was also posted to Instagram. The couple’s relationship spanned across a total of 10 years, with Liam reportedly proposing to the Wrecking Ball star back in 2012.

5. Chiquis Rivera:

Chiquis Rivera posted a video detailing her entire wedding day to YouTube, from her bachelorette party to the reception. Her dress was a piece designed by Mitzy, a Mexican designer. Her’s was fitted and cinched at the waist.

6. Chris Pratt:

Chris Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger blew up social media like a fire storm, the star dressed up in not one but two, Giorgio Armani Privé dresses. The reception was at Montecito, California ceremony.

7. Joe Jonas:

Joe Jonas married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a romantic destination wedding in the south of France. The couple’s close family and friends were the only ones in attendance. It’s estimated that her Louis Vuitton wedding dress took over 350 hours to make. With over 10 embroiderers working 1,050 hours to make the 14 meter tulle possible.

8. Elvis Duran:

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show host wed Alex Carr in Santa Fe, New Mexico Saturday, September 14, after spending nearly 10 years together. As their choice of venue, the pair chose the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, in New Mexico.

9. Zoë Kravitz:

Zoë Kravitz opted for a sleek and custom look, sporting custom bridal bike shorts for her big day, although her initial plan was to wear a pair of tailored trousers, she and her designer, Danielle Frankel ended up deciding on a one-of-a-kind bike shorts.

10. Jake Paul-Tana Mongeau:

Jake Paul recently wed Tana Mongeau in Las Vegas after only a five week engagement. The pair wed in the Graffiti Mansion on Sunday, in front of a crowd of their closest and dearest friends.