Tue Dec 10, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2019

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson wants to 'time travel' to watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 11, 2019

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was among millions of fans  who   took to social media  to  express their excitement after the first trailer of the  Wonder Woman 1984  was released on Monday.

The trailer followed a  teaser , stirring up anticipation.

It instantly went viral  when the filmmakers released the trailer  of the movie featuring Gal Gadot.

Larson who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic, Universe  took to Twitter and asked  how she could time travel to the DC film’s release date.

“SIRI - HOW CAN I TIME TRAVEL TO JUNE 5TH 2020,” she tweeted tagging WW84 trailer shared by Gadot," she tweeted. 

In the first trailer audience  had a few glimpses of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who returns in this film for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017's first Wonder Woman movie.

The trailer reveals Kristen Wiig's new villain, Cheetah, one of the superhero's longest-standing foes (though in this trailer she's very much in her civvies), as well as Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord.

At first, the two are friends, but Kristen will morph into one of her biggest archenemies, Cheetah.

The first film was set during World War 1, and the follow-up is now 66 years in the future.

