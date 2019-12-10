Matrix 4: This actor will also feature in Keanu Reeves' film

Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo in the fourth movie of The Matrix Franchise.

There is a new update on the highly anticipated film featuring the "John Wick" actor.

While some members of the cast are known to fans, there is a new addition to the list.

Earlier it was reported that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris will star in the movie, a report in Collider has now claimed that the filmakers have also taken on board "Frozen 2" star Jonathan Groff.

The news regarding Groff joining the cast was given by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who also worked on the Matrix trilogy as stunt coordinator.

Directed by The Wachowskis (Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski), "The Matrix" was the first installment in the Matrix franchise.

It depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, the Matrix, created by intelligent machines to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source.

When computer programmer Thomas Anderson, under the hacker alias "Neo", uncovers the truth, he is drawn into a rebellion against the machines along with other people who have been freed from the Matrix.