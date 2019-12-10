Jennifer Lopez’s endearing reaction to a fan’s request takes internet by storm

Jennifer Lopez is one celebrity who is often found obliging to her fan’s request. Despite of being a very famous singer, Lopez is seen making the little wishes of her fans come true.

During a flight from New York to Los Angeles, a J.Lo lover made a special request to celebrate the 50-year-old's Golden Globes nomination.

Jennifer is nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her role as Ramona in Hustlers.

Culture writer for MEL Magazine, Joseph Longo, and self-titled "JLo's Backup Dancer," tweeted this morning that "in honor of JLO's #GoldenGlobes nomination this morning, I WILL make sure everyone watches Hustlers on this flight."

In a second tweet, Longo urged the airline to let him make an announcement because "there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight."

Lopez responded to the tweet saying:

"This is amazing!!!!!!! You can be my backup dancer any day. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT! @josephlongo_ @JetBlue," tweeted the Hustlers star.

Earlier, when Jennifer heard about her Golden Globes nomination, she tweeted:

"Could not be prouder to be recognized by the HFPA," she wrote on Instagram. "Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!!"



