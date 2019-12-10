Khloe Kardashian reveals what the family does with leftover food

US model and reality star Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her family donates leftover food to a food bank or a church.



She was replying to a fan who had asked a serious question to the Kardashian family on Twitter. The fan wrote tagging Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian: "Serious question... what do y’all do with all the props, decor, and leftover food after birthday parties!!? I just watched khloe’s from last weekend, North/P’s the week before and Saint’s last night. It’s SO MUCH, I’m so curious!"

Responding to the curious fan, Khloe tweeted, "The decor is normally rented but anything personal (like the quote signs) I have in storage for another function one day."

Regarding the leftover meal, she says, "The food left overs always get donated to a food bank or church. Sometimes the food may go elsewhere Depending on the situation."

Recently, fans trolled the Kardashian family after Khloe shared a clip in which some members of the famous family throwing entire bowls of food (pasta and salad) at one another while running around the table.