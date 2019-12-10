close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 10, 2019

Kylie Jenner already planning for daughter Stormi Webster's February bash

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 10, 2019
Kylie Jenner already in the planning phase for daughter Stormi Webster's February bash

Kylie Jenner has proved time and again where her attention lies. Her life seems to revolve around her daughter as evident from the fact that she didn’t let her split from boyfriend Travis Scott detour her from her picturising her daughter’s milestones. 

View this post on Instagram

storm’s first snow trip ️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Although the tiny tot’s birthday is almost two months away, Kylie is already planning out her daughter’s birthday party. 

Fans shouldn’t expect anything less than perfect as the Kardashian clan is known from planning the most glamourous birthday parties, the prime example of which is Saint West’s recent dinosaur themed fourth birthday party.

Latest News

More From Entertainment