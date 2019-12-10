Kylie Jenner already planning for daughter Stormi Webster's February bash

Kylie Jenner has proved time and again where her attention lies. Her life seems to revolve around her daughter as evident from the fact that she didn’t let her split from boyfriend Travis Scott detour her from her picturising her daughter’s milestones.



Although the tiny tot’s birthday is almost two months away, Kylie is already planning out her daughter’s birthday party.



Fans shouldn’t expect anything less than perfect as the Kardashian clan is known from planning the most glamourous birthday parties, the prime example of which is Saint West’s recent dinosaur themed fourth birthday party.

