Fatima Sohail not in the explicit video: FIA

TV anchor Fatima Sohail recently became the target of a smear campaign when some social media users started circulating an explicit video with claims that it shows the former wife of actor Mohsin Abbas Haider.

The video prompted the anchor to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with a request to remove the video.

A day later, the FIA issued a statement which said, "Ms. Fatima Sohail is a known TV anchor and media personality. On 4th of Dec, 2019, a sexually explicit content (video) impersonating to be Ms. Fatima Sohail was found circulating on social media including Twitter, Youtube and Whatsapp."

The agency further said that the video seriously harmed the repute of the complaint "who is a noble and responsible citizen."

The FIA requested the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to remove the "unlawful online content" under section 37 of PECA-2016.

Later on, Fatima Sohail wrote on her Instagram stories that the FIA's forensic report confirms "this is some other lady," without elaborating further.

"We are now investigating and soon will share who falsely circulated this video and purposely tried to deteriorate my reputation," she said.