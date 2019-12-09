Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to reunite at the Golden Globe Awards 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may have parted ways ages ago but fans are still keeping their hopes alive for the two to reunite someday.

And it looks like that day may finally be approaching as reports are suggesting that the Golden Globes 2020 could perhaps welcome a reunion of the former flames.

Both the megastars bagged nominations for the Golden Globes next year which led to fans instantly thinking off the two bumping into each other and possibly rekindling their friendship.

Jennifer earned the nomination for Best Actress in her new series The Morning Show while the Fight Club actor bagged one in the Best Motion Picture category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The ex-couple had earlier made headlines when Brad arrived discreetly at Jen's 50th birthday bash, sparking rumours of a hidden romance brewing between the two.

However, the news was soon refuted as a source revealed to E! News: "Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted. He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."

The grapevine had also revealed that the two are still occasionally in touch through text: "If something comes up like a birthday or a big occasion they will reach out and congratulate the other. They show support or exchange funny stories if something comes up. They don't talk or see each other all the time. They aren't a big part of each other's lives currently, but they wish each other well and have fond memories about the good times they had together."