close
Mon Dec 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2019

Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes would break up if she ever wore this shirt

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 09, 2019
Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes would break up if she ever wore this shirt

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one couple that never shy away from expressing their love for each other publicly, but it appears they too have a line to draw.

The 22-year-old Havana hit maker during an appearance at the 2019 B96 Jingle Bash revealed that while her beau Shawn Mendes is quite a fan of her sartorial choices, but there is one thing that he has prohibited her from wearing — the 'Mendes Is My Bae' T-shirt.

Camila was gifted a shirt at the Bash that had those words printed on it, but upon being asked about her boyfriend's feelings about it, the vocal powerhouse joked saying he would probably call it quits then and there.

"It would actually be so hilarious, I hope he doesn't see this, if the next time I saw him I wore this, it would be the funniest joke in the entire world. I just don't know how he would react. He would literally be like 'who is this girl?'," she said adding: "He'd break up with me."

The two have been the center of attention ever since they dropped their hit duet Senorita that left the world grooving to its catchy tune and also got them a big win at the American Music Awards this year. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment