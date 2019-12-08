Elsa Pataky feels secure in her relationship with Chris Hemsworth

Spanish model and actress Elsa Pataky has revealed the secret to her happy marriage with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.



In an interview with Hello! magazine, 43-year-old Pataky said their marriage was just like other couples and they too, faced every possible challenge in their post-marriage life.

Pataky and Thor star Hemsworth got married in 2010 and they share three children, a seven-year-old daughter and five-year-old twin boys.

She revealed that the secret to having a happy marriage is working hard in order to keep the romance alive, adding that a marriage is constant work because that initial infatuation dies down over the passing years.

However, she feels secure in her married life and relationship with Chris Hemsworth.

About the challenges in marriage life, The Fate of the Furious star says there are many ups and down, however, if there is respect and love for the spouse, you can overcome these challenges.

On the other hand, Chris had recently disclosed that he would be spending more time with his family and would be putting down his hammer.