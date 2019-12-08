Camila Cabello gets 'lonely' performing 'Senorita' without beau Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are one pair that are always taking up the spotlight with their steamy and bustling romance and the former's latest statement is a testament to how the two are completely inseparable.

The Havana singer speaking to Entertainment Tonight revealed that her hit single Senorita with her beau Shawn Mendes is something that she cannot perform solo as it gets 'lonely' without him.

"It's lonely. I don't like it. I want him back. But it's fun. The fans sing it, and it's cool," she said.

The couple have been making recurrent headlines with their tumultuous affair as they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Speaking to Sirius XM's Hits 1, Camila also spoke about what a normal day is like with Shawn Mendes.



"When we are able to hang out we just kind of, I don't even know what we do… it goes by so fast," she said.