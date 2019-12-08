Emma Stone spotted with Amy Schumer, fiancé Dave McCary after engagement

Hollywood's leading lady Emma Stone had been the latest to have wedding bells chiming all around her as her longtime boyfriend Dave McCary popped the big question earlier this week.

The La La Land actor after saying yes to the SNL segment director stepped out for the first time sporting her new bling on the ring finger accompanied by her dear friend Amy Schumer.

The 31-year-old newly engaged diva was on cloud nine in the photo posted on Amy's Instagram at New York's Times Square as she beamed with her pals in the group selfie where her fiancé Dave McCary could also be spotted.

"These people love Times Square year round," Amy captioned the photo.

The couple had gotten engaged earlier this week on Wednesday as Dave went down on one knee with Pearl Snowflake's Ring-Supreme in hands.



The photo of the two with Emma flaunting the diamond around her ring was posted by Dave on his Instagram.







