Sat Dec 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 8, 2019

All set for Miss Universe pageant 2019

Sun, Dec 08, 2019

It's been a while since people have been asking "When is the Miss Universe Pageant 2019?". The wait is over !

Miss Universe 2019  pageant  would be held on Sunday, December 8 in Atlanta .

The pageant will be aired live from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX.

Every year, several big-name celebrities perform during the live competition .

Miss Universe organizers have  announced the name of only one performer, Ally Brooke.

According to a tweet,  Brooke, one of the founding members of Fifth Harmony,  will be performing at the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Sunday. 

She will be joining hosts Steve Harvey, Vanessa Lachey along with other performers whose names  were not immediately  known.

Olivia Culpo, who is also a former Miss Universe , will be joining the pageant  as  a backstage correspondent  for Miss Universe.




