Jessica Biel vows to stand by Justin Timberlake after cheating scandal with Alisha Wainwright

Jessica Biel has come forth breaking her silence on her husband Justin Timberlake's cheating scandal with Alisha Wainwright, stating that she will stand besides him no matter what.

The actress said that she is focused to stay with Timberlake and work over their relationship, after he was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans recently.

The drama commenced when Timberlake and Wainwright were clicked by the paparazzi cosying up to each other, after which the actor took to Instagram to debunk all dating rumours.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar," Timberlake wrote then. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

A source close to Timberlake and Biel told People, “He’s charming and outgoing. And obviously he drank too much this time but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her. She will stand by him.”



Another source close to Biel also divulged that the married couple will "work through this. It was good that he apologized publicly but obviously the real work he is doing is in private and hopefully this was just a bad drunken night of this type of behavior.”

Biel and Timberlake exchanged vows in 2012 and have a son named Silas.