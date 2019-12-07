Jennifer Lopez opens up about having children with Alex Rodriguez

US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez revealed that she wanted to have children with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.



Jennifer Lopez, who is already mother to twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was engaged to Rodriguez in March this year after two years of dating. The former baseball star also has two daughters and the singer seems to be close to them.

In an interview with People, Lopez revealed that she wanted to expand her family with fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The Hustlers actor went on to say: "Rodriguez and I always take out time to be with our kids despite busy schedule. Children are our number one priority."

She added that becoming a mother completely changed the direction of her life.

“Children made my life so much better,” she said.