Justin Bieber reveals his new tattoo on Instagram: Check it out

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to show off his new neck tattoo, and the netizens couldn’t help but gush over it.

The tattoo, jinked by Doctor Woo, portrays a bird with ‘Forever’ written beneath it. The inking got eyes after Justin was pictured with his wife, Hailey Bieber, coming out of a church on Wednesday.



After that, Justin put up stories on Instagram asking fans whether they would like to see the new tattoo. "I got a new tattoo. Do you want to see it?" shared the 25-year old singer.

This isn't the first tattoo Justin has got up till now, as he has more than 40 inkings on his body.

Take a sneak-peek into his tattoo-world







