Fri Dec 06, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 6, 2019

Justin Bieber reveals his new tattoo on Instagram: Check it out

 Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to show off his new neck tattoo, and the netizens couldn’t help but gush over it. 

View this post on Instagram

Forever thanks @_dr_woo_

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The tattoo, jinked by Doctor Woo, portrays a bird with ‘Forever’ written beneath it. The inking got eyes after Justin was pictured with his wife, Hailey Bieber, coming out of a church on Wednesday.

After that, Justin put up stories on Instagram asking fans whether they would like to see the new tattoo. "I got a new tattoo. Do you want to see it?" shared the 25-year old singer.

Snippet of the story Justin uploaded on Instagram.

This isn't the first tattoo Justin has got up till now, as he has more than 40 inkings on his body.  

Take a sneak-peek into his tattoo-world



