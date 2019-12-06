Dana Brooke speaks out about dating Batista

US wrestler Dana Brooke has revealed her dating plans with Dave Batista, actor and former wrestling star.



In an interview when she was asked about their dating plans, Dana confirmed she does have a date planned with beau Batista. " We are going on a date together," she answered.

However, Brooke admitted that dating is hard since both of them have busy schedules.

The confirmation by Brooke has delighted netizens online.

Meanwhile, Batista has been sending messages back and forth to Brooke since the past one month.