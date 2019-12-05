Why Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom delayed their wedding this year?

The year is coming to its end and with that the excitement of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom fans all around the world has increased, as the couple was expected to get hitched in December.



However, according to sources the couple is not planning to exchange vows anytime soon.

It has been revealed that Katy and Orlando has postponed the idea of tying the knot this year, due to various engagements of the couple.

"They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult. The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year," the source said.

"They hope to have everything finalized soon because they are very excited about getting married," it added.

Things have been getting pretty busy for Katy as she has got herself stuck in various places. Getting new season of American Idol ready to releasing her first-ever holiday music video named Cozy Little Christmas, Katy has lots of things on her plate.

But the couple is still close, in spite of their super occupied schedules. "Katy is over the moon and so excited. She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before," the close sources claimed.