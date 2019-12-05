Coldplay’s Chris Martin confesses of being ‘homophobic’ while he explored his sexuality

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin is recognized as a loud and prominent voice for the LGBTQ community.

However, it appears that wasn't always the case as the singer recently admitted to being 'very homophobic' during his teenage while he had been exploring his own sexuality.

During an interview with the Rolling Stone, the Paradise hit maker revealed: "When I went to boarding school I walked a bit funny and I bounced a bit and I was also very homophobic because I was like, 'If I'm gay, I'm completely [expletive] for eternity' and I was a kid discovering sexuality."

"'Maybe I'm gay, maybe I'm this, maybe I'm that, I can't be this,' so I was terrified and then I walked a bit funny and I was in a boarding school with a bunch of quite hardcore kids who were also gone for their thing and, for a few years, they would very much say, 'You're definitely gay,' in quite a full-on manner, quite aggressively telling me that and it was weird for me for a few years," he said.

The singer went on further to say that he eventually learned and unlearned quite a lot of things about defining sexuality and how poles apart it was to the way his peers made him think.

"I start to worry about it for sure. About 15 and a half, I don't know what happened. I was like, 'Yeah, so what?' and then it all just stopped overnight. It was very interesting. Once I was like, 'Yeah, so what if I'm gay?'"

"So what that did was ease a big pressure and then made me question, 'Hey maybe some of this stuff that I'm learning about God and everything—I'm not sure if I subscribe to all of this particular religion',” he went on to say.

"So for a few years, that was a bit wobbly and then eventually I just was like, 'Okay, I think I have my own relationship with what I think God is' and it's not really any one religion for me'," he added.

Chris who has two children, Apple and Moses, with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is presently in a relationship with Dakota Johnson.