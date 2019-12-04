Cha In-ha, South Korean actor dies at 27

Days after the death of leading singer Goo Hara , South Korea’s entertainment industry was rocked again Tuesday by the news that Cha In-ha, a 27-year-old actor has died.

Cha In-ha, whose work includes the series "The Banker and Love With Flaws", was found dead at his home today.

The news of his death was reported by multiple sources including the English-language entertainment website soompi.

“We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news. On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides. We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now. We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe,” read a statement issued by the actor's management agency Fantagio.

Last week, the body of Goo Hara, 28 was found at her home.



She was better known as Hara in other parts of Asia and had spoken out against cyber bullying.

In June, a month after she was found unconscious at her home and hospitalised, she said it was difficult to overcome depression and pleaded for positive comment on social media.