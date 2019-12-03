Ryan Reynolds calls Bollywood a 'celebration of life'

Ryan Reynolds is a household name, and Indians seem to be just as much in love with him, as he is his love for Indian cinema.

The actor proved that he is not just a big name in Hollywood but has a colossal fan base around the world, specifically in India. However it looks like the actor himself is a fan of the glitzy world of Bollywood as well.

The Deadpool actor revealed at an event that he likes Indian cinema, just as much as Indians love him.

He was discussing Bollywood during a fan event, at the world premiere of Michael Bay directorial 6 Underground.

When asked if he had ever seen a movie from the Indian entertainment industry, Reynolds went onto say: “I can’t think about a particular action thriller, but I have watched a lot of Bollywood stuff. There’s a celebration of life in almost every Bollywood movie, and I love how they approach everything with music. India is one of the best cinema industries in the world.”