Goo Hara’s suicide update showcases the dark side of showbiz

The dark underbelly of the Korean entertainment industry has been at the receiving end of a large amount of criticism by international fans.

They state that the celebrities are forced to undergo tremendous amounts of pressure and scrutiny at the hands of online netizens who often end up driving these young stars to the brink of suicide.

Cyber-crime investigator Jeon Min-su states, “It’s rather simple with physical violence, as the victim can go see a doctor, but with cyber violence, there is no cure.”

The police consider cyber crime and bullying to be an extremely serious offense and have taken measures by initiating active programs that work to educate the public regarding online attacks and the damage they cause to the parties on the receiving end.

There have been a total of 150,000 cases received last year on cyber crime charges but these cases don’t even represent a minuscule portion when compared to the vast pool of online bullying and cyber crime that is actively occurring around the country.

One of the biggest reasons perpetrators go unpunished is due to the lack of available resources, for the inflicted.

Another speculated reason as to why Goo Hara and Sulli became more entangled in cyber bullying has been appropriately summed up by comedian-turned-counsellor, Kwon Young-chan.

He stated, “After the artists began performing solo, they had to deal with depression and attacks against them all on their own.”