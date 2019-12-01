Leonardo DiCaprio shoots down accusations by Brazil President of Amazon fire involvement

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio after facing accusations of playing his part in the Amazon wildfires has come forth refuting the claims by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Titanic actor turned to his social media to release a statement denying the claims of him funding groups that were embroiled with the fires in the rainforest.

"The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted," he said.

Bolsonaro had earlier criticized DiCaprio and the non-profit organizations for contributing to the catastrophe at the Amazon.



"Take photo, film, send it to an NGO, the NGO spreads it out, does a campaign against Brazil, gets in touch with Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo DiCaprio donates $500,000 to this NGO. One part went to the people who were setting the fire, right?" he had said.

"Leonardo DiCaprio, you are assisting with the burning of the Amazon, that can't be," he had added.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is a great guy, isn't he? Donating money to set the Amazon on fire," the Brazilian head of state had said.