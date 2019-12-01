Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' first anniversary: Look back their relationship history

The most awaited day for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra fans is finally here as the lovebirds are clocking in their first wedding anniversary.



The couple who tied the knot last year on this day last year in Jodhpur, India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace have served major couple goals throughout the year leaving us all entwined with their endearing love story.

For their special day, let’s take a look back on their relationship timeline and all the ways they have left their fans in absolute awe.

The couple started linkup buzz back in 2016 when Nick told his friend Graham Rogers of Quantico that his costar Priyanka Chopra is “wow”.

This was followed by Nick sliding into the Bollywood queen’s direct messages on Twitter a few months later and writing: “I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet."

The Hollywood hunk received a reply by the diva dropping her cell number and saying that since her team can read their conversation, they should move to texting instead.



And therein began a lovely friendship that led to the two meeting in person in February 2017 when the Jumanji actor met the In My City hit maker at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and was completely dazzled by the B-Town beauty. He proceeded to go down his knees later that night and saying: “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

While there brew something special between the two during that time, it wasn’t until May 2017 when the world was notified of there being something between the actors as they arrived hand in hand at the Met Gala as they were invited by Ralph Lauren, their designer for the evening, to arrive together.

After that, the couple remained physically distant from each other owing to their projects in the pipeline but were soon reunited again a year later at the Met Gala 2018. That is when the real buzz of their romance erupted and headlines were full of speculations regarding their relationship that, till that point, remained unconfirmed.

The two were spotted after the Met Gala spending some intimate moments together which further solidified the hearsay.

Their relationship was confirmed later through their endless social media exchanges of them gushing on each other and dropping in mushy comments.



The Jonas Brother was then spotted travelling to India where he met his ladylove’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Later on Pri’s birthday on July 18, the singer went down on his knee once again but this time with a Tiffany ring worth $20,000 in his hand and a big question at the tip of his tongue.

“I got down on one knee, again and I said, ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? She took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence,” Nick had told Vogue later.

The duo’s relationship was made official through their Instagram where they revealed photos of their roka ceremony in India.

They made their first appearance as a couple at the New York Fashion Week while also dropping by together at Lake Como in Italy for Priyanka’s friend Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony.



They began their wedding festivities in November and got married in two enchanting ceremonies by both Hindu and Christian rituals in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018.















