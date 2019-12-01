close
Sat Nov 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 1, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Brazilians amid Amazon crisis

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 01, 2019

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio on Saturday voiced support for the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage amid the Amazon crisis.

"They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment," he said  in a statement.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor said he is proud to stand with the groups protecting the future of irreplaceable ecosystems that is at stake.

"While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians."


The statement comes amid reports that fires in the Amazon rainforest are likely to increase the rate of the melting of Andean glaciers, potentially disrupting water supply for tens of millions of people.

Images of smoke-filled horizons from blazes burning out of control across the Amazon basin made headlines around the world earlier this year.

